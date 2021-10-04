Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

If Brighton’s finishing had been as good as some of their build-up play against Arsenal, they would have emerged comfortable victors over Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Seagulls were the better team for long spells against the Gunners but were let down, time and again, by their own profligacy. Just two of their 21 efforts at goal ended up on target.

In many ways, the fact that Graham Potter and his players are disappointed not to have claimed an easy three points over the three-time Premier League champions shows how far Albion have come under the 46-year-old’s tutelage.

Arteta was right to highlight his team’s second-half improvement at the Amex Stadium but they failed to build on the momentum gained from last weekend’s north London derby, with Martin Odegaard anonymous and Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang largely starved of service.

Then again, if you had offered Arteta 10 points from Arsenal’s next four games in the immediate aftermath of their 5-0 drubbing at Manchester City, he would have bitten your hand off.