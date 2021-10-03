West Ham v Brentford: Confirmed team news
West Ham boss David Moyes sticks with the side that began the 2-1 victory at Leeds just over a week ago.
That means right-back Vladimir Coufal starts after missing their midweek Europa League victory over Rapid Vienna with a groin injury.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank makes two changes to the side that started their 3-3 draw against Liverpool in their last Premier League match.
Mathias Jorgensen and Shandon Baptiste both start as Kristoffer Ajer misses out and Frank Onyeka drops to the bench.
Brentford XI: Raya, Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney
Subs: Fernandez, Goode, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Roerslev