West Ham v Brentford: Confirmed team news

West Ham boss David Moyes sticks with the side that began the 2-1 victory at Leeds just over a week ago.

That means right-back Vladimir Coufal starts after missing their midweek Europa League victory over Rapid Vienna with a groin injury.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral