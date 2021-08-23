Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM

An absorbing game in front of more than 30,000 at Molineux - and boy, did those fans play their part.

Dele Alli’s debatable early penalty settled it; Harry Kane got a booking late on following his 20-minute cameo off the bench.

But this was more about a vibrant Wolves performance where everything was there, apart from the most valuable commodity - a goal.

In the first half, Marcal was outstanding down the left; Semedo was more dominant on the right in the second 45.

Portuguese youngster Trincao looks as though he has plenty to offer on the right of the front three, Adama Traore’s pace was a constant worry to Spurs in the first half, but he missed the one stand-out chance to equalise just past the hour mark, when he was clean through but Lloris saved.

The generous applause that greeted Bruno Lage and his players on the final whistle showed what the supporters thought of their endeavour.

But the bottom line is they’ve slipped to successive 1-0 defeats, although they’ll win more games than they lose playing like this.