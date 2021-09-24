Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

This is Liverpool's first visit to Brentford in the league since 1947 and there will be a great atmosphere to welcome them.

The Bees will be lively on the pitch too - Ivan Toney does a great job and they have got goals in them, which gives them a chance in games - or most games anyway.

I just think Liverpool will be too strong for them. Jurgen Klopp has been rotating his team regularly but it does not seem to make much difference to results - he generally gets it right when he leaves people out.

Friction's prediction: Liverpool are looking a bit more like their old selves but I don't think it will be easy for them. 0-1

