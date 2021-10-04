Burnley 0-0 Norwich: The pick of the stats
This was the first goalless draw between Burnley and Norwich City in their 44th meeting.
Burnley are without a win in their past 10 league games (drawn three, lost seven), failing to score on six occasions in that run. Meanwhile, at home, the Clarets are winless in 14 league games (drawn seven, lost three), since beating Aston Villa 3-2 in January.
This goalless draw ended a run of 16 consecutive Premier League defeats for Norwich. However, the Canaries have failed to score in 10 of their past 11 top-flight away games, including the past six.