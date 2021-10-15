Newcastle, along with Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid, are among the clubs Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 26, could join after he said he was open to leaving Etihad Stadium. (Express), external

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is one of the names on Newcastle's shortlist to replace Steve Bruce at St James' Park. (Telegraph), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies have made contact with the representatives of Real Betis and France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 28. (Footmercato - in French), external

