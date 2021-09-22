Klopp's kids are all right

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool's second 3-0 over Norwich at Carrow Road in little over five weeks was another routine victory in many ways. Even a much-changed starting XI, including two teenage debutants, proved to be far too much for the Canaries to deal with.

Caoimhin Kelleher had already produced two smart saves before reaching new heights by keeping out a Christos Tzolis penalty late in the first half when the score was 1-0.

Kostas Tsimikas was one the Reds' star performers - he had a hand in Minamino’s fourth minute opener and as well as setting up Origi’s goal with a superb cross on the run.

But a special mention for 'Klopp's kids' as well.

Kaide Gordon, 16, showed some impressive touches on his debut, particularly in the first half, and was inches away from scoring with a terrific 20-yard drive.

And 18-year-old Conor Bradley, the first Northern Ireland international to play for Liverpool since 1954, showed admirable composure in possession and joined up well in offensive movements. One or two positional problems in the first half don’t detract from a really good first outing.

Not to be outdone, Tyler Morton - another 18-year-old - replaced Naby Keita at half-time and didn’t look out of place at all. He regularly demanded possession in that key midfield area and looks like another great prospect.

It’s now seven wins and a draw from eight matches for Liverpool so far this season. It could well prove to be another campaign to remember.