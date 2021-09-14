Cristiano Ronaldo's return will not be enough to guide Manchester United to a first Premier League crown since 2013, says former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

Ronaldo scored twice on his Old Trafford homecoming in Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle that took United top of the table four games in.

But Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I am worried a little bit about everybody getting carried away.

"There’s no doubt Manchester United are better off for having Ronaldo but the question is: what is he going to win them?

"Are they going to push for the Premier League? They may win a Carabao Cup – is that enough? I still don’t see them challenging Manchester City or Liverpool."

Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards, also speaking on the Monday Night Club, disagreed.

Richards said: "I think United can believe now. Why can’t they believe? You’ve got Ronaldo! He scores goals. For the first 60 minutes against Newcastle they didn’t play well - but who cares?

"They’ve got a better chance this season than they did last season."

