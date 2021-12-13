BBC Sport

Leicester 4–0 Newcastle: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Leicester City have won nine of their past 12 Premier League games against Newcastle United, scoring 29 goals at an average of 2.4 per game.

  • Newcastle suffered their biggest Premier League defeat since losing 5-0 at Manchester City in July 2020.

  • Meanwhile, the Magpies have conceded 34 league goals this season, more than any other side and their highest tally after 16 matches of any campaign since 1977-78 (also 34), when they went on to be relegated from the top flight.