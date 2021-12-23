Blues turn to youth but senior stars make the difference against Brentford

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel went onto the pitch at the final whistle to congratulate his players and acknowledge the travelling support after a hard-earned success.

After one victory in their five previous matches, this was a night where the result was more important than the performance.

As well as Harvey Vale, Chelsea gave debuts to 17-year-old forward Jude Soonsup-Bell and 18-year-old midfielder Xavier Simons, a former Brentford academy player.

Soonsup-Bell was aged just eight when Cesar Azpilicueta, one of three players who also started the 0-0 draw with Wolves last Sunday, made his Chelsea debut in 2012.

The Blues ended up with Jorginho, Reece James, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante coming off the bench, though, to make an impact as the tie was locked at 0-0 before Pontus Jansson's own goal.

Jorginho's penalty sealed victory but Brentford, who reached the semi-finals last season, gave a good account of themselves and will now look to consolidate their position in the Premier League following a solid start to the season.