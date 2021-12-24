Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

It is hard to make a prediction when you don't know who is available for either team, but Chelsea should still be the stronger side.

Villa will give it a good go, just as they did when they played Manchester City at Villa Park a few weeks ago, but, like City did, Chelsea should still find a way to win.

It has not been a great few weeks for Thomas Tuchel's side for various reasons - he clearly felt last week's game with Wolves should have been postponed - but I wouldn't be surprised if they put together a bit of a run now. Their game against Liverpool on 2 January is going to be very interesting.

Roland's prediction: 1-2

Curt's prediction: 1-1

Chelsea have dropped in form and I can see them dropping more points.

Find out how Lawro, Roland and Curt think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go