Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Newcastle are on their longest ever winless run from the start of a league season. Only one side has ever stayed up in the Premier League after failing to win their opening 13 games - Derby County in 2000-01.

The Magpies know the further adrift they are on 1 January, when they have a chance to spend some of their Saudi owners' money, the harder it will be to attract quality players.

It is unlikely though that Eddie Howe will have identified Emirates Stadium as a place to pick up points.

Arsenal are back to winning ways now, after last weekend's 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool ended a 10-game unbeaten run.

They should have won by more, with 23 shots - including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's sitter.

Mikel Arteta will be pleased at a job well done from his side.