Tottenham v Liverpool: Team news

Tottenham Hotspur could have as many as six players unavailable to face Liverpool on Sunday due to cases of Covid-19.

Emerson, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura are among those likely to be ruled out but Sergio Reguilon is back in contention following injury.

Liverpool are set to be missing Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho because of positive coronavirus tests.

The club has yet to confirm if any other players have been affected.

