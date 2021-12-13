Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola may be a disciple of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, but he has yet to beat him in the Premier League.

Back in April, Leeds stunned City when they came to the Etihad and emerged with a 2-1 win, fully merited after a vibrant and fearless performance, even after being reduced to 10 men.

Stuart Dallas gave Leeds the lead just before half-time with a low strike that kissed the inside of the post and nestled in the back of the net.

However, when captain Liam Cooper was dismissed a few minutes later for a foul on Gabriel Jesus, it seemed the second-half script was set.

It took until the 76th minute but City finally levelled when Ferran Torres drove in an equaliser.

As Guardiola's men pushed for the winner, Leeds caught them cold with a swift counter-attack in injury time and Dallas was there again to finish coolly from Ezgjan Alioski's clever through ball.

The result moved Bielsa's side up to ninth while ensuring City's title celebrations remained on ice for a bit longer.