Aguero's former team mates pay tribute
- Published
Sergio, my friend. I am sad to see you retire today but I am also excited for your future. You have so much to offer the game.— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) December 15, 2021
We shared many great times and I feel blessed to have been your teammate. You will go down as one of the greatest. Playing alongside you was an honour! pic.twitter.com/xS7THHb9yY
One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021
One of the best to do it 🔥🔥 thank you for everything, take care bro 💙 pic.twitter.com/H1kBM9gkXo— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) December 15, 2021
An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) December 15, 2021
I wish you nothing but the best legend. @aguerosergiokun #Aguerooooo pic.twitter.com/prYdYS7Wxi