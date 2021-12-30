BBC Sport

Rodgers on Vardy blow, player welfare & transfers

Published

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester host Norwich on Saturday, New Year's Day.

Here are the key lines from the Foxes manager:

  • Jamie Vardy is out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury

  • James Maddison should be fit for Saturday and Harvey Barnes has trained today "which is good news".

  • Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey and Papy Mendy will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations after the Norwich game.

  • Player welfare needs to be looked at because "careers and livelihoods are in danger".

  • On injuries, Rodgers says he "won't get too bogged down" as it as an excuse, but being able to use five substitutes "would really help to change things".

  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is getting better each game he plays and "will come out of the Christmas period with huge confidence".

  • The club will look at bringing in new players in January, but "money doesn't grow on trees".