Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Brentford away is no easy starter for Aston Villa in the new year.

Villa have tripped up at Brentford several times in recent memory, although circumstances have changed at both clubs since those Championship meetings, and so of course has the venue.

Villa are, however, entering 2022 with some momentum, hopefully not dissipated by losing two recent fixtures to recent Covid problems, and were by no means disgraced in the defeats against the Premier League’s top three, the only setbacks under Steven Gerrard’s management so far.

There is a timely opportunity for somebody – either Axel Tuanzebe or Kortney Hause – in the centre of Villa’s defence, in the absence through suspension of Tyrone Mings. Tuanzebe’s future has been the subject of speculation this week, and his opportunities have been limited recently by the form of Mings and Ezri Konsa. Similarly, Hause has been mostly in the shadows since his goal at Old Trafford, the peak of Villa’s season to date.

Gerrard spoke on Friday of his admiration for Thomas Frank and his coaching methods.

This is an interesting meeting not only of two coaches but two clubs, with very different backgrounds, but a similar recent willingness to be bold and change. Both may see today’s game as a good opportunity to push towards their respective targets this season.