Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

On their return to England's top flight after a 74-year absence, Brentford have enjoyed a stellar start to the 2021-22 season.

Bees boss Thomas Frank has managed to navigate his side to five victories and five draws in 18 games, including a surprise victory over Arsenal and a thrilling draw against Liverpool.

Like many clubs, Brentford have suffered somewhat with injuries and Covid issues in recent weeks but Frank said he doesn't want to just "bring in numbers" in the January transfer window.

He joked that they have three new players to sign on Saturday when the window opens but eventually admitted "it will not be a busy transfer window" for the Bees.

"We are in the market for the right player, in the right position, with the right attitude, for the right price.

"If we want to bring in someone, he needs to fit the role we are looking for. He needs to fit the description and fit the character profile, needs to be a good guy who wants to work hard and be part of our unique culture.

"Oh and something about the right price and salaries too!"