Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes "it will take something drastic" for football's governing bodies to start taking player welfare seriously.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Reo-Coker expressed concerns about what might have to happen before the busy fixture schedule gets amended and games get rescheduled en masse.

"It's all about money," said Reo-Coker. "They have no interest in player welfare.

"People don't realise the long-term effects of Covid-19 - we're all still learning. This number of games puts a tremendous amount of demands on these players, not to mention their personal lives.

"Nobody wants it to go there but it may be something like a player collapsing on the pitch that causes it to be taken seriously."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, arguing that the managers who have criticised the decision to stick with the fixture schedule should actually be looking to their boardrooms.

"It's the people upstairs who sign the contracts with the broadcasting companies - there's absolutely no wriggle room," he said.

"The TV companies don't want to give up the plum fixtures and the clubs don't want to give back money."

