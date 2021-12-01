'I'm sure Benitez can turn it around'

As Everton head into the Merseyside derby without a win in seven Premier League games, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen is confident Rafael Benitez can turn things around at Goodison Park.

He told BBC World Service: "There’s always pressure in the derby.

"There’s always pressure if you’re someone like Rafael Benitez, who came to the club as an ex-Liverpool manager.

"That was never going to go in his favour to start with and it’s down to him to turn people’s opinion.

"Everton fans are very knowledgeable fans. They can see that the season started so well, now they’ve had some big injuries and it’s dipped in recent weeks.

"Benitez has an unbelievable track record and I’m sure he can turn it around."