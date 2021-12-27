Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

Antonio Conte (four win, two draws) is only the third Tottenham manager to avoid defeat in their first six league games at the club, after Jacques Santini in 2004-05 and Tim Sherwood in 2013-14.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their past seven Premier League games on Boxing Day, beating West Ham 2-1 on 26 December in 2019.

Spurs are unbeaten in their past 15 Premier League Boxing Day games (12 wins), the longest such run in the competition’s history.