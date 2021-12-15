As Sergio Aguero announces his retirement, BBC Radio 5 Live looks back at the legacy Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer has left on the club.

Originally released on 20 May 2021, Jermaine Jenas is joined by former City defenders Nedum Onuoha and Micah Richards to reflect on Aguero’s 10 years at Etihad Stadium and ask the big questions - is he the best overseas player ever in Premier League history and where does he rank among the greats?

And the pair shed light on some of the myths behind the man. Was he really a poor trainer? Can he speak English?

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds