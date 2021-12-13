Spurs' European future still unclear

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Tottenham are set to be involved in Monday's Europa Conference League play-off round draw - even though it is not certain whether they will actually be involved in the competition any more.

Uefa's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body has been given the responsibility of finding a resolution to Spurs’ postponed game against Rennes, after an alternative date could not be found.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that the group match could not take place following 13 coronavirus cases at the club.

There is little chance of them reaching a decision before the draw at 13:00 GMT, which means Tottenham and Vitesse will go into it as a seeded team, with Celtic among their potential opponents.

It is still not entirely out of the question Tottenham’s game could be rearranged, although there is also a possibility that both Spurs and Rennes could forfeit the match.

If Tottenham do that, they will be out of the competition. If Rennes forfeit, Spurs would go through on goal difference at Vitesse’s expense.