Schedule is ridiculous - Rodgers

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has criticised the Premier League schedule, with his side facing Liverpool on Tuesday so soon after being beaten 6-3 at leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

"It's a ridiculous schedule, we all know that," said Rodgers.

"Players aren't fully recovered for 72 hours after a game, so for us to be playing on a Tuesday against Liverpool is ridiculous.

"It's a very quick turnaround. To play Manchester City and Liverpool in quick succession over this period is a big challenge, especially with the squads that they have.

"However, we have to play the game. We'll do what we've done in this period.

"We will fight, keep working and we'll do our very best, and that's what we're prepared to do on Tuesday."