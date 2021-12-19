Liverpool need to be mindful of Spurs counter-attack

Amid the Covid consternation and the uncertainty surrounding a possible post Christmas Premier League “circuit breaker” Sunday’s match at the Tottenham stadium has real appeal to it.

Liverpool’s “fire and brimstone” footballing approach has brought them eight consecutive victories in all competitions. Even when they don’t hit their absolute best, there is a vitality and virtue to their play.

Mohamed Salah’s staggering tally of goals and assists continues to grow. Everyone who knows anything about football, knows about the way he plays and what he does.

Knowing about what he’s going to do and stopping him doing it are very different things though.

Three wins and a draw from four league games for Tottenham since Antonio Conte was appointed manager, shows that they’re heading in the right direction. He’s added defensive discipline and a renewed intensity to their play. The switch to a three-man central defence is also reaping rewards.

But this is by far the toughest test they’ve faced since Conte took over. The wins under his stewardship have all come against teams in the bottom half of the table. The recent run of postponed matches means they’ll be short on match sharpness.

Spurs will have their work cut out trying to cope with Liverpool, but they counter-attack at lightning pace. Son and Kane will always offer a threat. Jurgen Klopp will be mindful of that.

Then of course, there’s the great unknown. How will the team selection plans of both managers be adversely affected by the latest Covid crisis?