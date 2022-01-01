Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City: Stuivenberg reaction

Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg, speaking to Match of the Day: "We are very frustrated with the outcome. If you play a game like this against one of the best teams in the world, at the end to have zero points is frustrating because we should have won the game.

"How many chances did they really create? Until the end, they have a lucky chance when it drops to them. The fans enjoyed our performance today, we had our chances, we had the big one at 1-1 with Gabriel Martinelli, it did not go our way but proud of the performance.

"A lot of positives and we have to build from here, this is the level we have to play. Every day we work hard to create this situation. We want to see a team with belief and can compete with a team like this and can play against a team like this too. We showed all of that today."