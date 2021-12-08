Frank on Covid, Ranieri & life in the Premier League
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has given his thoughts before tomorrow's home game with Watford.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ivan Toney is still sidelined with Covid-19 and Sergi Canos is suspended, but otherwise Frank has the same squad that travelled to Leeds last week.
With Spurs confirming 13 positive cases and the new Omicron variant spreading, he said Brentford are not doing anything differently: "We take all our Covid precautions and doing everything we can. If we get a positive case, like with Ivan, we have to react but we take it case-by-case."
He revealed his admiration for opposite number Claudio Ranieri, who turned 70 in October: "His passion, his dedication, his love for the game, is fantastic. I love the game very much and feel privileged to be doing this job - but I hope I'm doing something else when I'm 70."
On fellow promoted side Watford, who sit four points below Brentford in the table: "There are 12 clubs where the differences between them are not that great. We have seen in recent years that some promoted teams have done well. They play offensive football and have good players at the top end of the pitch but we will try to go out and get the three points."
On a solid start to the Premier League: "It's been really good so far. We know we are the new boys but we want to do what we can to be an asset to the Premier League. We do everything we can to attack the league, be positive and to finish as high as possible."