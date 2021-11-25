Thiago's praise for impressive Morton

Thiago’s stunning strike in Liverpool’s win over Porto has drawn countless plaudits but the Spanish midfielder has reserved words of praise for 19-year-old Tyler Morton, who made his Champions League debut in the fixture.

Asked about any influence he has had on Morton, Thiago said: “I love to train and play alongside the young players who have this hunger at a starting point in their careers, to give some teaching words to them to make the path a bit brighter and better.

“The first time Tyler came, I said ‘who is this player?’, as he was training amazingly with us and he deserved to be part of the team tonight. I think he will have a bright and great career here at Liverpool and in football in general.”

Morton has now made five appearances for the Reds this season and summed up his Champions League bow by stating he “loved every minute”.

“Especially walking out and looking up and seeing everyone,” Morton said. “And clapping the fans at the end, that’s what I’m here for and that’s where I’m striving to be. To get applause at the end off all the fans, that’s what I want and that’s why I want to play for this club".