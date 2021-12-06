'Benitez needs to win football matches, not power struggles'

The departure of Everton's director of football Marcel Brands was inevitable, according to football journalist Luke Edwards.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Rafael Benitez picks fights and he wants to win power struggles at clubs. He wants to get full control and I think those two have been on a collision course ever since Rafael was unveiled in the summer.

"He doesn’t like working with a sporting director and has bad memories of working with them at Valencia, and even at Liverpool and Real Madrid. I saw this coming but I do worry about Benitez and his desperation to win a power struggle behind the scenes.

"I just hope he has remembered that he needs to win some football matches because their form is terrible. The squad is not nearly as bad as he is making it look at the moment results-wise.

"This is a nice little distraction. I’m not surprised he’s gone because I think his transfer record has been very scratchy and hit and miss, but I’d just like to point out that Benitez’s transfer record at other club is also hit and miss.

"This is Everton saying that they are backing their manager, that Benitez isn’t under pressure and won’t lose his job and that they see him as the man to reshape Everton Football Club.

"We need to remember results are really bad and what Rafa needs to win is football matches, not power struggles."

Hear more on Brands' departure at Everton from 21'35 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds