Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Chelsea
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Liverpool fan Jamie Webster for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
It looks like the international break has halted West Ham's momentum because they have not won any of their three Premier League games since - and I don't see them ending that run here.
Chelsea were fortunate to win at Watford on Wednesday, and their manager Thomas Tuchel admitted it afterwards. I am expecting a reaction from them on Saturday - and a much-improved performance - because they rarely play poorly two games in a row.
Jamie's prediction: I'm going for a draw here because both teams are awkward to break down. 1-1
