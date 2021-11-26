Impressive Wolves players have raised expectations again

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage, with his words, has done his best to keep expectations for Wolves this winter restrained. His players, by putting on an impressively efficient show to beat West Ham, inadvertently raised them again.

Five wins in seven games – and they were moments away from finishing off Leeds, until a late error denied them – have seen Wolves glide into the top six.

By dampening down expectations and warning of a “hard winter” ahead, has Lage been – no pun intended – crying wolf? Not really, even though talking modestly is usually smart. Wolves’ December fixture list is challenging and there is not as much depth in the squad as Lage would want.

Addressing that situation is perhaps the only pressing issue, and may well come up again later, not that definitive answers are ever expected from managers on that topic this far out from the window.

We perhaps ought to be talking more about Daniel Podence, who faded from view last season because of injury but who caused West Ham no end of trouble last weekend.

It might be interesting to talk about Ruben Neves after his performance in that game, and whether his role has subtly changed to encourage him to push forward more often.

And we shall no doubt talk about Raul Jimenez, not only because we always do, but because, as we reach a year since that frightening incident against Arsenal, the story of his return to health and now peak form is inspiring. The Wolves documentary, on BBC iPlayer, is well worth your time.