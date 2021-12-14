'Seeing what deals are done will be fascinating'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The unhappiness within the Premier League around the Newcastle takeover will be tempered to some extent by this sponsorship move.

However, what it has done is allow Newcastle the scope to start arranging their own commercial deals in line with their status as a newly enriched club with roots in Saudi Arabia.

It will be fascinating to see whether deals such as Manchester City's with Etihad Airlines are done, because they can be the trigger to inject millions into the club, which can create a transfer budget with which Eddie Howe's squad can be improved.

Short-term, Newcastle are in a relegation scrap. In the medium-term, their future looks very bright.