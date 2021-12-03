Wolves may need something unexpected & explosive

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Having counted them all out, Bruno Lage has made a start on counting them all back with the return of Ruben Neves from suspension, and with a bit of luck Daniel Podence will be clear of Covid to be able to play as well if needed. And there is no “if” about it.

For Wednesday’s game against Burnley, only 13 outfield players with any league experience at all were available and, beyond Neves, Podence and the other player recently affected by Covid, Marcal, none are likely to come back until Wolves have battled through December.

Starting with Liverpool, Wolves play all three title contenders in the space of 15 days. Whether it is good to get the hardest games over with when the squad is depleted anyway is a moot point. Wolves have been admirably sturdy in defence on most occasions this season, but their inability to score means there will be a tension from the start against a Liverpool attack in full flood.

However, since moving back up to the Premier League, Wolves have been in the habit of playing some of their best football against the strongest opponents - notably against Liverpool the season before last, despite being rather unluckily beaten twice.

Jurgen Klopp was moved to describe Adama Traore as “unplayable” after one of those games. Until this week, some were thinking that Bruno Lage was interpreting that word in a slightly different way about Traore, as he waited on the bench. Given a chance from the start against Burnley, however, Traore gave a reminder of his mercurial talent, especially with a turbo-sprint and cannonball shot that left the crossbar, and 30,000 heads, shaking for a while – all the drama, but not the finish. One of these days…

It might take something unexpected and explosive to win some of the games Wolves have coming up. Will it be Traore’s day?