Potter on Covid, form and Brentford

There are a "couple of Covid-related issues" in the squad but Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Neal Maupay are all currently available. Adam Webster has been training this week, Joel Veltman will be assessed later in the week and Lewis Dunk is still hoping to return at the end of January.

The team are "aware" of their current run (11 games without a win) and know they need to improve. "We haven't been far away but we have to acknowledge we haven't quite been good enough."

With last weekend's match against Manchester United postponed because of Covid, Potter says it gave the players chance for a break. "We cleared the training ground at the weekend and gave the guys some time to be with their families. That's important. The squad is in a good place in terms of spirit."