Norwich v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats

  • Norwich have lost six of their last seven Premier League games against Aston Villa, with the exception being a 2-0 home win in December 2015.

  • Villa won 5-1 in their last away league game against Norwich in October 2019, having lost each of their previous four at Carrow Road before this (though three of these were in the Championship).

  • Norwich boss Dean Smith was in charge of Villa for 11 Premier League games this season – this will be the 32nd occasion a manager takes charge of a Premier League match both for and against a side in the same season.