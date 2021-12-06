Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The Ralfolution at Manchester United is under way.

Subtle tweaks to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system, if not the players - Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho as duel number 10s - allowed United to keep the pressure on Crystal Palace for extended periods.

Palace assisted with this by, in Patrick Vieira’s own words, not being "brave" or taking "risks" in the final third. Vieira needs to halt a three-match losing run.

Ralf Rangnick needs to use Wednesday’s Champions League game against Young Boys to trial some of his squad men and see what options he has heading towards another three-game Premier League week.