Man Utd's top three 2021 highlights

Image caption,

The Portuguese superstar scored twice in his first game for United in 12 years, as they beat Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford in September.

Given a rousing reception from the moment he got off the team coach, throughout the warm-up and the match itself, Ronaldo repaid the fans' backing in the best way possible.

The 36-year-old opened the scoring at the end of the first half when he tapped in after visiting keeper Freddie Woodman spilled Mason Greenwood's shot.

Then, after Newcastle had levelled, Ronaldo finished off a flowing move as he raced on to Luke Shaw's through ball and drilled a low shot home.

The chants of "Viva Ronaldo" continued until an hour after the final whistle as United fans revelled in the return of their former hero.