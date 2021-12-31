Man Utd's top three 2021 highlights

Man Utd's top three 2021 highlightsPublished12 minutes agoBill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester1. Ronaldo's returnImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Portuguese superstar scored twice in his first game for United in 12 years, as they beat Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford in September.Given a rousing reception from the moment he got off the team coach, throughout the warm-up and the match itself, Ronaldo repaid the fans' backing in the best way possible.The 36-year-old opened the scoring at the end of the first half when he tapped in after visiting keeper Freddie Woodman spilled Mason Greenwood's shot.Then, after Newcastle had levelled, Ronaldo finished off a flowing move as he raced on to Luke Shaw's through ball and drilled a low shot home. The chants of "Viva Ronaldo" continued until an hour after the final whistle as United fans revelled in the return of their former hero.2. Ending Man City's runImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw scored as United ended Manchester City’s run of 21 successive Premier League victories with a 2-0 win at the Etihad on 7 March.It was the 22nd of a remarkable 29-match unbeaten league run away from home that only came to an end with a 4-2 defeat at Leicester in October. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as United boss ended after another defeat at Watford the following month, his side did go a full league season without losing an away game for the first time in the club's history. 3. Putting nine past SouthamptonImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, United put nine goals past nine-man Southampton in February to equal their own Premier League record.The visitors, who also lost 9-0 to Leicester City in October 2019, had Alexandre Jankewitz sent off after only two minutes and it triggered a complete collapse. United were 4-0 up by half-time and 6-0 ahead by the time Saints had a second player - Jan Bednarek - sent off with four minutes left.The hosts duly added three more goals to equal the same scoreline they managed against Ipswich in 1995 - one short of their club record 10-0 win over Anderlecht in 1956.