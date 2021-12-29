Team news: Brentford v Man City

Brentford could be missing up to nine first-team players for the visit of Manchester City, with the suspended Christian Norgaard adding to their lengthy injury list.

Bryan Mbeumo is a major doubt after he sustained a calf injury on Boxing Day but Mads Roerslev is back in contention after recovering from Covid.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Rodri will be assessed after they missed the win against Leicester City due to fitness concerns.

John Stones was sidelined on Boxing Day because of an unspecified injury.

