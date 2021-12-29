Foxes hold nerve as Liverpool left facing must-win game

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

In their thrilling cup clash, Liverpool came from two goals down to break the Foxes' hearts with a 95th-minute equaliser - but this time the hosts held their nerve.

The Reds kept pushing until the end, but this was their first league game without scoring in 29 outings and makes Sunday's trip to Chelsea - the last before Salah, Mane and Naby Keita go to the Africa Cup of Nations - almost a must-win meeting.

With only their second defeat of the season, Liverpool are now six points behind leaders Manchester City, while Leicester - who have won just two games out of seven - move up to ninth.

The Reds could now end 2021 in third place and nine points off top spot if Pep Guardiola's City beat Brentford, and Chelsea at least draw with Brighton, on Wednesday.