Fervour to fire Leeds against Gunners

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

For long-in-the-tooth Leeds fans, memories are straining to recall a time when so many first-teamers were unavailable for one match. While Covid-19 is postponing large swathes of the weekend's fixtures, rank bad luck is doing its best to decimate United for the visit of Arsenal.

It is to the credit of the medical staff at Elland Road, to whom Marcelo Bielsa mentioned in despatches this week, that the Whites although cursed are currently infection free.

Its a battle when both captains are unavailable for very different reasons. Liam Cooper is one of at least nine United players missing through injury or suspension, while Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang disciplined for going missing in action.

Leaders need to be everywhere in times of adversity. Luke Ayling and Bielsa have issued separate rallying calls in the build up - the defender referring to the tour de force of the 35,000 assembled this afternoon and the boss adamant he will fight with every ounce of his strength until the end.

Odds stacked and backs against walls is often the Leeds way. Time for bear-pit Elland Road.