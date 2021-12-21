Arsenal v Sunderland: Confirmed team news

Mikel Arteta makes nine changes to his Arsenal side that beat Leeds at the weekend, with Ben White and Martin Odegaard the only players to keep their place.

Bernd Leno, Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares, Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun come into the side.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, White, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Nketiah, Balogun.

Sunderland make two changes following their 1-1 draw with Ipswich on Saturday, with goalkeeper Lee Burge and midfielder Elliot Embleton coming into the side.

Sunderland XI: Burge, Winchester, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Embleton, Neil, Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart.