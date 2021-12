Michael Carrick was a class act as a player and he can become a great coach as well. Nothing is impossible for this guy. Personally, Iā€™m proud to have played with him by my side as well as with him as a manager on our bench. šŸ™ŒšŸ½šŸ‘ŠšŸ½ pic.twitter.com/gCgxDcDQYw