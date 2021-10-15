Lawro's predictions: Everton v West Ham
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on actor and Manchester United fan Tom Hughes for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Everton have made a excellent start to the season but they might find it hard going against West Ham - they certainly won't get the wide open spaces they enjoyed in their draw with Manchester United.
The Hammers lost to a very late Brentford goal in their last game so I'm expecting a reaction to that anyway, and then you have their manager David Moyes back at his old club - he will be going for a win.
Tom's prediction: Everton are looking strong at the moment. 2-1
