Midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been heavily linked Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid, is leaning towards extending his stay at Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford. (Athletic - subscription required), external

United made enquiries about Barcelona's Spain winger Ansu Fati, 18, through Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish), external

Defender Axel Tuanzebe, 23, wants to make his loan spell at Aston Villa a permanent move. (Sun), external

And Leicester City have taken an interest in United's 28-year-old midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

