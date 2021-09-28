BBC Sport

Everton 2-0 Norwich: In pictures

After defeat at Aston Villa last weekend and a Carabao Cup exit at QPR in midweek, Everton settled any nerves against bottom side Norwich when Andros Townsend slotted home a first-half penalty after a foul on Allan

Having scored just twice in his final two seasons at Crystal Palace, the 30-year-old winger was able to celebrate a fourth goal already for his new club with Demarai Gray, who was also at the heart of much of Everton's best work

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made his return to the Everton side after two games out with a shoulder injury and was twice tested by Norwich's Mathias Normann from long range

Any lingering sense of unease among the Goodison faithful ended 13 minutes from time when Gray released Abdoulaye Doucoure in the right channel, and the midfielder's composed finish inside the far post all but sealed the three points

Doucoure's second goal of the season allowed the Toffees to end a difficult week with a fourth Premier League win from six matches to move back up to fifth place in the table, just one point adrift of leaders and city rivals Liverpool