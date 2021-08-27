Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Everton are discussing a deal for Porto winger Luis Diaz that could see James Rodriguez return to his former club on loan as part of the deal.

Manager Rafael Benitez is keen to add another wide man to his squad and 24-year-old Diaz is one of the options Everton are hoping to explore before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who has not figured this season as he has been in isolation, is not in Benitez's plans and Everton hope to move the 30-year-old - and his expensive salary - off their wage bill in the coming days.

Porto are reluctant to lose Diaz but the return of Rodriguez may tempt them if the player himself is willing to move back to the club where he previously spent three years.

Everton have also shown interest in the Burnley winger Dwight McNeil but the club's spending power is restricted.