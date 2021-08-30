BBC Sport

Aston Villa v Brentford: The pick of the stats



  • Aston Villa have never lost at home against Brentford in any competition - two wins, six draws - while each of the last five meetings between the sides at Villa Park have been drawn.

  • Brentford are the first newly promoted Premier League side to avoid defeat in their first three matches of the season since Huddersfield Town in 2017-18, winning once and drawing twice so far.

  • Aged 17 years and 312 days, Carney Chukwuemeka became the second youngest player to start a Premier League game for Villa, behind Gareth Barry who was 17 years and 76 days against Arsenal in May 1998.