After 18 long and frustrating months, supporters are finally back in proper numbers for football matches.

We asked you to tell us about your experiences of being back in capacity crowds - and there were some emotional stories:

Andy Steggals: To be able to get back to Selhurst with my 81-year-old dad for the first time in many months meant so much. We've been going to Palace together since the 70s and seen it all. Managers, chairmen and players come and go... we go up... we go down but one thing stays the same, the passion of the crowd, the noise from the stands and my dad next to me... that's special.

