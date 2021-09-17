Tottenham v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Tottenham have conceded more Premier League goals against Chelsea (103) than any other opponent, and they have only lost more games in the competition against Manchester United (36) than against the Blues (31).
Chelsea have won each of their last five away league London derbies – they’ve never won six in a row on the road before in their league history.
Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 61% of their Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel (14 out of 23) - it’s the best clean sheet ratio any manager has at one club in the competition’s history.