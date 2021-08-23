Tom Marlow, BBC Radio WM

If Danny Ings’ summer arrival at Aston Villa was announced by his new club without the usual fanfare, the noise which met his stunning scissors kick in first half stoppage time against Newcastle more than made up for it.

A sell-out crowd at Villa Park for the first time in 18 months saw the new £25 million striker become only the fourth player in claret and blue to score in both of his first two Premier League appearances. The finish was as sublime as it was significant.

The build-up, involving a Tyrone Mings flick-on from a Matty Cash long throw, was the first set-piece goal scored by Dean Smith’s side since employing a specialist coach in corners, free-kicks and throw-ins.

Meanwhile, Ashley Young’s display at left-back, on his second home debut, will give last season’s ever-present Matt Targett a challenge to get back in the starting XI, while local lad Jacob Ramsey continues to impress with mature performances in the Villa midfield.

With Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey shortly returning from injury and record signing Emi Buendia not quite yet hitting the form that saw him light up the Championship, Villa’s season is off and running, with the promise of going up a few more gears in the weeks to come.